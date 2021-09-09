Returning home: The most annoying thing about Britons after an incident Holiday?

The majority of Britons agree that an annual holiday gives them the chance to unwind, but 93% also believe it is essential to have a holiday every year. However, holidaymakers are often annoyed by having to return home after a vacation.

- Advertisement -

71 percent of Britons want another holiday right after they return home. 80 percent prefer to scroll through photos on their return.

Surprisingly, 55 percent of Americans eat traditional foods and drink from holidays. 39 percent keep holiday spirit alive with international hits.

The nation regards holidays as very important. 78 per cent of Britons say that holiday are the best thing about the year.

READ MORE: Cyprus holidays: What are the latest travel rules for Brits?