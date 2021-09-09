Robot vacuum cleaner designed to avoid pet feces

The latest model of the Roomba robot vacuum cleaner recognises and avoids cables and “pet waste”, the manufacturer says.
Previous owners have documented devices spreading pets’ faeces mindlessly and into their own bowels.
“Quite honestly, we see this a lot,” a company representative told the Guardian, in 2016 .
Rival devices claim that they can eliminate pet mess.
A Wired reviewer was “fairly confident” a new machine from Roborock, for example, would avoid excrement.
iRobot made the Roomba j7+ and promised that it would replace the one-year old Roomba j7+ which failed to eliminate solid pet waste.
The algorithms controlling the robot had been trained on “hundreds of thousands of images of real, fake, and simulated dog and cat waste”, a representative told CNet.
BBC News asked the manufacturer whether its guarantee would apply to pet waste that is less solid.
Hedgehog corpses
Many domestic robots face challenges in complex environments.
And Dr Sophie Lund Rasmussen, of the Wildlife Conservation Research Unit, at the University of Oxford, is working with robot-lawn-mower manufacturers to minimise their risk to hedgehogs.
BBC News was informed by her that she had conducted research using dead hedgehogs from rescue centers around the country. She said the sensor technology used to detect them at distances “was not effective” but some did stop or shift direction after coming in contact with corpses.
However, the problems faced by lawn mowers and vacuum cleaners are not exactly comparable because they have different functions and might not be using the same technology.
