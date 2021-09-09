Samsung’s Galaxy Change could be a major one for users Upgrade

Some Samsung Galaxy owners may find themselves wanting to upgrade their smartphones this month. The South Korean tech giant just revised its support plan for Galaxy devices. Some phones have been removed from the monthly upgrade cycles.

Samsung confirmed it has ended support for the Galaxy Note FE handsets and Galaxy S8 Lite smartphones, both of which were launched in 2017, and 2018, respectively.

These two Samsung smartphones won’t receive any future support updates. Support updates are critical for fixing bugs and resolving security problems.

You will need a new phone if you wish to receive these important releases.

Not only owners of Galaxy Note FE or Galaxy S8 Lite will be affected by these major changes.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will likely be the most significant change.

