Samsung’s Galaxy Change could be a major one for users Upgrade

Some Samsung Galaxy owners may find themselves wanting to upgrade their smartphones this month. The South Korean tech giant just revised its support plan for Galaxy devices. Some phones have been removed from the monthly upgrade cycles.
Samsung confirmed it has ended support for the Galaxy Note FE handsets and Galaxy S8 Lite smartphones, both of which were launched in 2017, and 2018, respectively.
These two Samsung smartphones won’t receive any future support updates. Support updates are critical for fixing bugs and resolving security problems.
You will need a new phone if you wish to receive these important releases.
Not only owners of Galaxy Note FE or Galaxy S8 Lite will be affected by these major changes.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will likely be the most significant change.
The Note 9, which was released August 2018, was still receiving support updates monthly.
Samsung is moving to a quarterly update plan for the former flagship.
We will continue to watch what the Note 9 does next.
Based on past performance, Samsung may move the Galaxy Note 9 to biannual updates after the fourth year.
Samsung may also decide to end support for Galaxy Note 9 after four years.
This is the complete list of all Samsung updates this week.
End of Support for Samsung Galaxy Devices: Galaxy Note FE and Galaxy S8 Lite
Samsung Galaxy A10s: Galaxy A10s will receive quarterly and biannual update.
Samsung Galaxy phones moving to quarterly updates: Galaxy A03s and Galaxy F42 5G
Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 devices are moving from monthly to yearly.
* Samsung Galaxy devices getting monthly updates: Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3, Galaxy A52s
Samsung provides some of the most outstanding support for Android users.
Samsung earlier this year announced that it would offer a 4-year warranty on its Galaxy phones, and models made since 2019, as part of its support program.
The Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy Fold are eligible phones for the four-year warranty.
A few months later, Samsung announced five-year support for enterprise versions of several handsets like the Galaxy S20 and S21.
It could indicate what is to come for Galaxy customers in general. Samsung previously offered update support to enterprise phones for four years before making it more widespread.
There’s also a possibility that five years of updates support might be available for non-enterprise Samsung Galaxy smartphones in the near future.
Publited at Thu, 9 Sep 2021 06:07:06 +0000