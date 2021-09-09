Southgate: England may look quite different in the World Cup

Gareth Southgate believes his England team could look “very different” at the 2022 World Cup.

England’s manager, David Moyes, named the same team for World Cup Qualifiers in Hungary and Poland last week.

This side also included 10 of 11 Euro 2020 players who lost to Italy in the final match.

This suggests that Southgate is comfortable with his starting lineup and it’s easy to assume that he will continue to use the current crop.

Highlights of the FIFA World Cup European Qualifying Group I clash between Poland and England

Southgate is open to players who want to be part of his team, despite only five camps remaining between now and the kick-off at Qatar in November.

He said, “What I would call 14 months is long”

This team may have looked comfortable from summer to camp, but it could look completely different 14 months later.

There are many young players, and there are also players in a good rhythm. The finals are seven days away and we’ll still be in middle of an injury season.

There’s so much that could happen to the squad, but we have to make next month a success because we are still uncertain of our position after dropping points in Poland.

Highlights of the World Cup Qualifying Group I match between England and Andorra from Wembley

After taking seven out of a possible nine points in the triple-header, England is now four points ahead at the top Group I.

The team looked set to maintain their 100% World Cup qualifying record until Damian Szymanski scored an equalizer for Poland at Warsaw on Wednesday night.

England remain the favorite to progress despite the defeat. Southgate was happy with how his team dealt with losing the Euro 2020 final penalty shootout.

He said, “The players did a great job over the 10 days” and in the third match.

“I believe, the manner they’ve responded the the disappointment of final, and the way they have taken the baton from it – many of those teams haven’t done this.

Highlights of the FIFA World Cup European Qualifying Group I match between Hungary and England

They have handled two extremely difficult away games without away fans in and packed attendances. I can’t praise them enough for their efforts.

While I wouldn’t suggest that younger players are under threat, it is important to assess everyone to determine how they will respond.

I think you can learn so much about a team playing away from home. The resilience they show, their control and how they manage to adapt to the environment.

This is two tough tests we’ve had in quite some time playing away from our home, before full houses, and with no away support – it is an excellent experience and the players have done well.

Publited at Thu, 9 Sep 2021 22.26:58 +0000