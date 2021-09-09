Star Citizen Must Make it Clearer that Its Concept Ships Advertising Watchdog warns that advertising doesn’t exist yet

The UK Advertising Standards Authority has told Star Citizen developer Cloud Imperium Games that it needs to make it clearer that “concept ships” being sold for real money aren’t yet available in the game.

As reported by Eurogamer, the complaint to the advertising watchdog followed the distribution of a Star Citizen marketing email sent out in July that told players not to miss out on their last chance to pledge for a Gatac Manufacture Railen concept ship, which was set to be removed from Star Citizen’s store within 48 hours.

Reddit user mazty, who posted on the r/starcitizens_refunds page, said that they had reported Cloud Imperium Games to the ASA after becoming “fed up of CIG and the constant lies”. According to the user, they reported Cloud Imperium Games for misleading customers because the email didn’t state that it currently doesn’t exist.

Eurogamer was informed by a representative of the UK watchdog that they had reviewed the complaint and that “considered the fact that the ship is a concept product could be made more clear.”

The representative said, “On this basis.” We issued an advice notice advising the advertiser to make sure that future ads do not include material information or significant limitations.

The ASA’s Advice Notice is used by companies to warn them about advertising mistakes without launching an investigation. It seems that it has had some impact. Cloud Imperium Games has added a few more concept ships to its latest email marketing. After that, it contains a short print disclaimer which states that these ships are currently not in the game. You can find the full statement below.

As a pledge for a limited vehicle, “The Crusader Ares(Inferno and Ion), A2 Hercules or Genesis Starliner” are offered. The vehicle is currently in development, but it is still not ready for display or flight in Star Citizen. In a future patch, it will become playable content. The vehicle’s price could rise in the future and Lifetime Insurance, or other extras might not be offered. You will be able to use the loaner vehicle in Star Citizen while you wait for the Crusader Ares and Ion, A2 Hercules and Genesis Starliner. The loaner vehicle is a current playable vehicle that functions in the same way as the pledged concept ship. To help Star Citizen develop, we offer pledge vessels. We can add more features to the Star Citizen universe with funding from such vehicles. They will be available as in-game credits or can be earned through the play of final universe. These vehicles are not necessary to play the game or make it successful. “

