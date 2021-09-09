Takehiro Tomiyasu, Arsenal’s new signing, is available for Norwich’s debut as ‘work permit approved’

Arsenal received an unexpected boost this week after Takehiro Tomiyasu, the sixth signing of the summer, was granted his work permit. He will be making his Premier League debut in Norwich against Norwich on Saturday. After his transfer deadline from Bologna, the Japanese international was transferred to England. He is currently training alongside his new teammates.

Arteta, speaking on Thursday, said that the club was already working round the clock to obtain a work permit to their new centre back, who had played in Japan's 1-0 victory over China on Tuesday, before going to the UK. Arteta said, "We first need a permit for work." Arteta stated that the club was working hard to obtain this permit in the coming hours. He's now back in the country. He will be my first meeting, and I'll train with him to get an idea of what it is like. He's played so much he should be fully fit. He's been a great player and we signed him. JUST IN: Arsenal can save PS114m on four players available on free transfers from January

The player side was optimistic that there would be an agreement after the Olympics, but negotiations were not renewed, so Arsenal could strike. Arteta made it very clear that the club has been following Tomiyasu's progress for some time, despite the fact that the signing was done in a hurry due to a medical being performed in Italy. We followed him for quite a while. Arteta stated that we needed a versatile full-back who can also play the back three and as a centre back. He is only 22 but he has a lot of experience at international and Serie A level. NEW – FOLLOW EXPRESS SPORT ON INSTAGRAM

Tomiyasu is a centreback, but has also been known to cover right-back. According to reports, he was approached by intermediaries to be offered to several Premier League clubs before the Gunners grabbed a deal. Arteta may switch to a back three in the next few weeks after he re-tailed the formation during a friendly behind-closed doors win against Brentford. Ben White played a great back-three in Brighton's last season. Gabriel Magalhaes and he were both excellent against London Colney Bees. Arteta already has great success at Emirates Stadium with his 3-4-3 system. Arsenal won the FA Cup under Arteta's leadership.

Publiated at Thu, 09/09/2021 20:00:46 +0000