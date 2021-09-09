Teeny-Tiny Talking Mice Have Taken Over Games

“Every single culture throughout history, at every single point, has stories about animals in which the animals are anthropomorphized,” tabletop game designer Jay Dragon says. These stories can be interactive with improv and 20-sided dice. Many are trying to make it happen. This Lilliputian game has been a hit in both the board and tabletop gaming communities for more than ten years, especially over the last three. The Warrior Cats books are bringing new life to the genre. It isn’t just the love or hate of players that has brought this about. Lilliputian games’ cottagecore optimism, their familiar but creative settings and the ability to hide complicated mechanics through woodland cuteness have kept players coming back to the table.

Cottagecore was a movement that portrayed a more relaxed and peaceful way of life in the summer and autumn of 2020. Cottagecore was popularized during the Pandemic Era, as sims such as Stardew Valley and Untitled Goose Game showed. It offers a more relaxed and idyllic view of a less industrialized life than the current one. Cottagecore looks forward, using the aesthetics and nostalgia of past eras to right present-day wrongs, just like the solarpunk aesthetic, or the Lilliputian genre of talking animals. We have had more time for reflection during this period of pandemics.

Brennan Lee Mulligan, a gamemaster and author of The Wind in the Willows for children and Beatrix Potter’s Peter Rabbit stories for adults, discovered that the 19th-century talking animal media was reacting to the alienation and industrialization in the era in which it was written. He says that people were tired of being surrounded by pollution from factories and they wanted to enjoy a simple English picnic. The rigidity of the workday and urbanization have made it impossible for people to live in places with an “abundance strangers,” which has separated them from their neighbors and communities. Although they were so 1891 and so are unfortunately so 2021, the claustrophobic isolation and smokey skies have been so 2018. You can still play a game in which your primary objective is to share a cup of tea with Frog or Toad.

Besides the current overlapping public health and climate crises, tabletop gaming is also reckoning with racial representations and violence in games, topics Lilliputian games can approach in new ways. Because the game isn’t about human vs. animal violence, it feels like playing pacifist dog in a group-building game. More than ever this year is going to see a lot of talking rats and thumbtack swords.

The Lilliputian year

Shrunken, small worlds are making a big comeback in all formats in 2021. The second season of Hulu’s Solar Opposites aired on March 26th. It was not the animation and characters that received the highest praise but a C-plot named the Wall. This plot follows a group of people who live off mice milk and candy. The viral debut of the crowdsourced Ratatouille musical was the start of this year. In February, Netflix announced a Redwall TV adaptation. March was closed with the announcement by CollegeHumor that Dropout’s next Dimension 20 tabletop Role-Playing Series would focus on mice and murder.

Five major Lilliputian expansions or games have been released or announced for 2021: Jay Dragon’s Wanderhome and the mousey Squeaks in the Deep. Root: The RPG is a TTRPG that takes place in the Wargame Root world. There are also a few adventures in the Mausritter gaming game. These five games were funded by thousands of Kickstarter campaign backers. You can learn a lot from previous Lilliputian game, including the games “swords-and-whiskers” of Mausritter & Mouse Guard and lighter fare such as Michtim & Squirrel Attack! and the engine-building games Everdell & Root. Grab your thumbtacks, and start queueing up the heartwarming Fantastic Mrs. Fox soundtrack (“Kristofferson’s Theme”)! There’s no better time than now to play tiny games.

Many small developers were unable to capitalize on the genre’s rise, which still amazes most of its creators. There were Lilliputian-themed games available in 2010 (Mouse Guard and Mice, Mystics), but 2018 saw the release of Everdell and Root. Over 70,000 players reported having played both the Everdell and Root games on BoardGameGeek.com. The website also ranks them among the 50 most popular board games. Cole Wehrle, Root designer, recalls thinking “Wow! What was in that water?” The first appearance of root at Gen Con 2018 was a big deal for Leder Games. It sold all its game materials, not just the board game, but also every stuffed animal. Leder claims that the line was “almost an eighth of mile long.” This is more than what’s on the Washington Monument to its side. These games remain popular three years later and have raised millions of dollars via Kickstarter to expand their offerings.