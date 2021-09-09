The new risk factor for dementia has been identified and could potentially affect thousands of people.

Second-degree family members of people with ADHD had a lower association, at a rate of. Grandparents, uncles, and aunts.

As an example, dementia risk for grandparents with ADHD was 10 percent higher than that of grandparents without ADHD.

- Advertisement -

Although the research cannot prove cause and effect, it does present several possible explanations which could be investigated in the future.

Zheng Chang (researcher at Karolinska Institutet’s Department of Medical Epidemiology and Biostatistics) said that he could see that undiscovered genetic variants contribute to the two traits or families-wide risk factors such as socioeconomic standing that might have an effect on the association.

Publited at Thu, 9 Sep 2021 1:05:00 +0000