Tinder is a social networking site that allows users to interact with each other. Launch of Tinder Explore

Tinder will be re-designing their app in order to place a greater emphasis on social and interactive features. The launch of “Explore” is a new section. It includes events such as the return of the “Swipe Night Series”, as well as opportunities to find matches by interests, dive into short chats, and to make sure that a match is made. These changes combine to make Tinder more social and less match-based.

The younger generation may find this shift more appealing as they feel that traditional online dating is losing its appeal. These users now turn to dating apps to find new friends. Newcomers in the industry, however, are trying out other ways to connect users. These market changes could have been a threat to Tinder’s business. Instead, Tinder has increased its interactivity to maintain its dominance.

Tinder Explore, which will launch in April 2019, will offer a few of the existing features as well as a brand new way to connect with people. This allows you to find people based on your interests, such as Foodies, Gamers and Music Lovers. Tinder users will see more interests over time which will enable them to connect with others based on their likes and dislikes, as well as what they are like.

Explore will also be home to Tinder’s “Swipe Night,” the interactive series that launched in 2019 as an in-app “choose your own adventure” story which helped to boost Tinder engagement as it gave users a reason to relaunch the app at a specific time. Tinder hailed “Swipe Night” as a success, saying the feature attracted over 20 million users during its first run and led to a 26% increase in matches. In November, the series will return — this time, with new characters and a new “whodunit”-style storyline. The “Fast Chat”, which powers Tinder’s “Hot Takes” user experience allows for unmatched chats.

Tinder Explore will feature “Hot Takes”, which is described by the company as an easier way to meet other Tinder users. Chatters can decide if they wish to meet up after the timer runs out. They meet someone else if the timer runs out. This is similar to speed dating online. Millions of Tinder users tried Hot Takes since its launch in July. It is available only from 6pm to midnight local time.

The bigger picture about Tinder Explore goes beyond what features will be available now. It also reveals what future plans the company has. Earlier this year, Tinder parent Match bought the Korean social networking company Hyperconnect for $1.73 billion — its largest acquisition to date. And it’s preparing to use Hyperconnect’s IP to make the online dating experience even more interactive than it is today, having announced plans to add audio and video chat, including group live video, to several of its top dating app properties, Tinder included.

Tinder Explore is a platform that could allow for features such as this to be later added. Tinder suggests it, noting the section’s purpose to give users access to “a growing number” of social experiences and “many more to come.”

In a company statement, Jim Lanzone, Tinder CEO said that a new generation of daters wants more. “There are more opportunities to interact and have fun with other people virtually. And more control over the Tinder users they choose.” He said that Explore’s “major step” in creating a richer, more interactive, and multi-dimensional experience for Tinder members.

Tinder Explore launched in English-speaking countries on Wednesday, September 8, and will become available worldwide by the middle of October.

