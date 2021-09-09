Twitter will label bot accounts as “good”

Twitter announced that they have a new feature which allows accounts to identify themselves as bots by adding labels to their profiles. __S.4__
Twitter stated that the Twitter update was based upon research which found people want more context on non-human accounts.
There are many examples of bots that can be considered “good”, such as accounts that update vaccination updates and provide information on seismic activity.
It is not mandatory to move.
Company will remove any inauthentic accounts that it believes violate its platform rules.
Many bots have been associated with misleading information on social media platforms, which has caused major problems for companies.
A study by Carnegie Mellon University last year found that nearly half of the Twitter accounts spreading messages on the social media platform about the coronavirus pandemic were likely automated accounts.
In recent years, Twitter removed millions of bot accounts.
Twitter still considers some automated accounts to have a positive effect on its platform.
One account Twitter highlighted as a “good bot” live tweets every time there is an earthquake in San Francisco.
Another tweets public domain works from the Drawings & Prints department at New York’s Metropolitan Museum.
Twitter previewed the system May 1st in an effort to provide more information for people to distinguish automated accounts from human-run accounts.
According to the company, the labels increase account legitimacy and help build trust with customers.
Twitter stated that they would launch it to only a few developer accounts and plan to make it available to all by the end.
It is not yet clear how many automated accounts will accept the offer or whether their owners would like to make it public that these accounts are run by robots.
