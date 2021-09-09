Two tech leaders from the UK plan to sail across the Atlantic in support of charity Supporting minority entrepreneurs

To raise funds for the charity which supports social entrepreneurs of minority background, two tech leaders from UK will row across Atlantic Ocean.

Guy Rigby, founder and now Chair of the Entrepreneurial Services Group at Smith & Williamson, and entrepreneur, investor David Murray will raise money for UnLtd which has supported over 15,000 social entrepreneurs in the UK.

With support from Tech Nation UK, Founders Forum and London Tech Week, the pair have secured approximately PS350,000 to UnLtd. Donate to the Entrepreneur Ship fund-raising effort here. They are open to sponsorship from other tech organizations.

UnLtd previously supported startup companies such as Patchwork Hub, which created an accessible platform for employment run by people with disabilities, and EduKit which designed an app that helps school personnel understand and respond to the mental health needs their students.

UnLtd has supported 662 social entrepreneurs over the past year. 42% were from Black or Asian backgrounds and/or have a disability.

Murray and Rigby will attempt to row the 3,300 miles from Antigua to the Canaries in December 2021. They hope to complete the trip in February 2022. Each rower will work 2 hours per hour, then switch to the next.

Publited at Thu, 09/09/2021 08:30.05 +0000