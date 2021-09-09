Univ. Univ. of Washington will lead new super high Tech optoelectronics Center

The University of Washington will lead a cohort of researchers from 11 universities as part of a newly founded Center for Integration of Modern Optoelectronic Materials on Demand, or IMOD. The National Science Foundation today announced that the effort will receive a five-year, $25 million Science and Technology Center grant.

Optoelectronics focuses on creating new-generation optical components using photons instead of electrons. However, they can also interface with older electronic circuitry. Optoelectronic devices include light-emitting and semiconductor lasers as well as image sensors, and other components that enable quantum communication, computing, and related technologies.

- Advertisement -

In the early days, computers could fill a whole room. Now we all carry around smartphones that are millions of times more powerful in our pockets,” IMOD Director David Ginger said in a statement.

Today, there is a chance for material and scaleable manufacturing advances to make optoelectronics even more efficient. Can we create a quantum optics experiment which fills an entire space and then fit thousands, or millions, of these on one chip? This would enable a revolution. He said that IMOD’s research will be able to help solve some of the more common problems, such as improving the display on the phone you have at your fingertips so it lasts longer.

Ginger, in addition to being the chief scientist of IMOD at UW Clean Energy Institute and the Alvin L. & Verla R. Kwiram Endowed Professor, Chemistry at UW, is also codirector of NW IMPACT.

This new collaboration will include experts from chemistry, material science and mechanical and electric engineers. Researchers will develop optoelectronic materials and manufacturing strategies.

- Advertisement -

This project also features education initiatives, such as STEM outreach and collaborations with high school teachers in curriculum development. This center will offer mentorships and training, as well as internship programs. It will be focusing on students from first generation and underrepresented groups.

To support the workforce, IMOD has also created a Quantum Training Testbed.

Many external partners are available to the center, including Washington-based companies such as Amazon and Microsoft.

Other participating academic institutions in IMOD include the University of Maryland, College Park, Lehigh University and Columbia University.

Publiated at Thu, 09 Sep 2021 02:39:04 +0000