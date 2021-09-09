University of Life! Campaign for Degree Only Recruitment: Coppers are in force

The force posted on Facebook: “Looking to find a job that offers something new every day?” You can do anything? You can be a leader in investigations Become a Detective with Thames Valley Police . Our Detective DHEP program could suit you if you have a degree in any subject or you are finishing your studies in that field.

Dissatisfied coppers weren’t too happy about police preference for graduates only and turned to social media to vent their frustrations.

Many people pointed out the importance of a ‘university-of-life’ degree for detective work.

One said, “The degree is in urban dancing or medieval art will greatly help me I am sure.”

How can you become an investigator with no cop experience?