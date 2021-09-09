Quantcast
US Navy Fears Uncrewed Ghost Ship Fires Missiles In ‘Game-Changing’ Weapons Test

US Navy Fears Uncrewed Ghost Ship Fires Missiles In 'Game-Changing' Weapons Test

Naval Post reports that the SM-6 can be used against aircraft, helicopters and cruise missiles. They have an enhanced capability to strike moving targets both on land or at sea.

Tweet from the DoD: The DoD: “See how game-changing cross-domain concepts @USNAvy and the Strategic Capabilities Office are rapidly developing: An SM-6 launched off the USV Ranger using a modular launcher.

Such innovation is the driving force behind future joint capabilities. #DoDInnovates.”

As part of the Ghost Fleet Overlord Program, the DoD’s Strategic Capabilities Office is developing the US ghost ship.

The second phase of the programme is currently underway and is scheduled to conclude by 2022.

