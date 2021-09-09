WarioWare gets it (Kind Of) plus Nintendo’s involvement in Retro and Metroid Prime NVC 577

You can join the Nintendo Voice Chat! A brand new WarioWare hits store shelves this week, and Casey DeFreitas is joined by Tom Marks, Taylor Lyles, and Rebekah Valentine to talk all about Wario’s latest wacky game. You can also hear IGN’s review of Life Is Strange: True Colors, and Baldo : The Guardian Owls. And, a new interview is shedding light on Nintendo’s involvement with Retro Studios during the development of Metroid Prime. This week’s NVC features all this and much more!

Check out the full interview from Kiwi Talkz for even more tidbits about Metroid Prime and Retro Studios.

