Warning about inheritance: This mistake could ruin your retirement.

Nobody can predict the length of life for their loved ones, except if they are suffering from serious illness or have been given a terminal diagnosis.

The rising costs of care is another reason why younger generations should not rely on elders to provide a boost in their income.

- Advertisement -

Late life care costs are on the rise, with nursing care rising by 15% in the past five years.

The cost of extensive care can reach PS100,000.00 per annum, which could wipe out any inheritance.

Publited at Thu, 9 Sep 2021 06.56:00 +0000