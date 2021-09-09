Quantcast
Thursday, September 9, 2021
Finance

Warning about inheritance: This mistake could ruin your retirement.

By Newslanes Media
Nobody can predict the length of life for their loved ones, except if they are suffering from serious illness or have been given a terminal diagnosis.

The rising costs of care is another reason why younger generations should not rely on elders to provide a boost in their income.

Late life care costs are on the rise, with nursing care rising by 15% in the past five years.

The cost of extensive care can reach PS100,000.00 per annum, which could wipe out any inheritance.

