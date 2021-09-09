Wellspect is a company that develops innovative continence solutions. We are dedicated to inspiring our customers to achieve self-confidence, independence and self-worth.

Over 30 years, we have been a leader in the industry as one the most respected manufacturers of intermittent urinary bladder catheters. LoFric(r), our most popular brand, is the best-known. The Navina system offers intuitive, easy-to-use transanal irrigation (TAI).

Innovative

We are passionate about providing innovative continence solutions that make it easier for those with bladder or bowel dysfunction. LoFric Elle is our latest invention. It’s a female catheter that makes self-catheterization easier. The users have been very enthusiastic about it, and the healthcare professionals who used it received multiple awards.‘Look Good Feel Good Award“.

Engagement in the environment

Our environmental responsibility is very important to us. We make constant improvements in order to minimize the impact of our products on the environment. In 2009, we changed from PVC to POBE as part of our mission. This is still the best-respected catheter material.1.

Visit our site to learn more about the products we offer and how sustainable they are.www.wellspect.co.uk

1Stripple et al. Journal of Cleaner Production 16, (2008) 1764-1776. Based on the yearly catheter consumption in each material.