Which was the best takeaway in Britain?

Nisha Katona, TV chef, and Asma Khan, from Netflix’s Chef’s Table were the judges. Andrew Kenny is managing director at Just Eat.

However, the real stars of the evening were the takeaways that were given the best regional awards.

Andrew stated: Take-out food is an integral part of British culture. This year, we want to recognize the take-away restaurants that not only keep the nation fed but also make a significant contribution to the UK’s economy.

We want to thank all the winners who have continued to provide the country with the delicious food that they love, from delivering normality to communities when it was most needed to healthier choices.

After a thorough process that included mystery shopping, writing submissions and public voting, the winners were selected.

A Sheffield take-out shop was the overall winner.

