Which was the best takeaway in Britain?

The British Takeaway Awards was known as the Oscars of the takeaway industry. It attracted a lot of stars. __S.2__
Nisha Katona, TV chef, and Asma Khan, from Netflix’s Chef’s Table were the judges. Andrew Kenny is managing director at Just Eat.
However, the real stars of the evening were the takeaways that were given the best regional awards.
Andrew stated: Take-out food is an integral part of British culture. This year, we want to recognize the take-away restaurants that not only keep the nation fed but also make a significant contribution to the UK’s economy.
We want to thank all the winners who have continued to provide the country with the delicious food that they love, from delivering normality to communities when it was most needed to healthier choices.
After a thorough process that included mystery shopping, writing submissions and public voting, the winners were selected.
A Sheffield take-out shop was the overall winner.
Sakushi is known for its great Japanese cuisine and has become a local favourite.
The regional winners were also announced.
Takeaway favorites were represented well in this year’s awards.
One user shared his thoughts on the award ceremony via social media.
The people said that they would like to “recognize the heroes who went above and beyond in this horrible pandemic, difficult lockdowns and supporting key workers, feeding hungry kids and giving light to the country through darkness.”
The winners were delighted with their victories.
Sakushi stated on social media that Sakushi isn’t only the best in Yorkshire. We’re the best Japanese restaurant in Britain! We are grateful to all of you and we look forward to serving you the finest Japanese food in the UK !”
Strad KYriacou is co-owner at Chris’s Fish N Chip. He said that it was an honor to win the Best Takeaway award in East Midlands. It also means being up there with the top takeaways in the UK.
“It’s our sixth win at the BTAs and as such, we are the most decorated takeaway ever at these awards, but this year felt extra special because of the pandemic.”
Casa Rosa, Birtley Gateshead won this award the third time in a row.
Ilona Mielcarek, the owner of last year stated that she received fewer orders per week than now.
She took to Facebook this year to write: “We are incredibly proud that we have been named BEST TAKEAWAY IN THE NORTH EST for the THIRD consecutive year!”
We are so thankful to celebrate once more, but can’t say enough thanks to our amazing staff and customers for all their support over the past year.
“Here’s another great year as THE BEST IN THE NORTH EST!”
The Best Takeaway in Britain – Sakushi Japanese
Regional Awards
Central London’s Best Take-Away – Eastern Cuisine
Wicked Wings is the Best Take-Away in Greater London
South East’s Best Take-Away – Burgers Wings and Ribs in Colchester
South West’s Best Takeaway – V. Dorset Delivery Poole
The Best East Midlands Take-Away – Chris Fish N Chip Barwell
Manny’s Fish and Chips Belfast is the best takeaway in Northern Ireland
The Best Takeaway in West Midlands: Lime Pickle Birmingham
The Best North East Takeaway – Casa Rosa and Birtley
North West’s Best Take-Away – Bun and Bones, Stockport
Sakushi Japanese in Sheffield is the best take-out place in Yorkshire
Fife’s Burger Island is the Best Takeaway in Scotland
The Best Takeaway in Wales: Mint Room, Cadoxton
Judges’ Award
Best Takeaway Chef in Britain – Chef Ka, Streatham Kitchen, London
The Chickenish, Hackney and London Delivery Award is New
Good Deed Hero Award – British Raj Express, Royston, Hertfordshire
Nuudle Restaurant is the Best Small Chain Restaurant
Publiated at Thu, 9 Sep 2021 22.10:09 +0000