Thursday, September 9, 2021
Entertainment

Xbox Series X gets another amazing Day One Game Pass release

By Newslanes Media
“Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition leverages the power and flexibility of Xbox Play Anywhere technology to allow you seamlessly transfer your progress from your Xbox console to your Windows 10 PC using the same Xbox profile.”

You have the chance to play Football Manager for the first time.

Be aware, though: Football Manager can be addictive and could take over your entire life.

This franchise, which started as Championship Manager many decades ago, sees players assume control of clubs and attempt to satisfy board and fan expectations while leading them to silverware glory.

Football Manager 2022 is available on Xbox Game Pass starting November 9.

