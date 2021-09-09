Zoe Ball addresses the ‘awkwardness’ by saying, “Still getting it over it.” Jennifer Aniston, The One Show Chat

Zoe Ball was the host of BBC’s The One Show, interviewing Jennifer Aniston. She admitted that she is still processing their conversation on her radio program this morning.

Zoe, co-host Jermaine Jenniferas and Reese Witherspoon spoke about the new season of The Morning Show.

The pair held a series of questions for the viewers about the careers of the celebrities on their nightly chat show.

Zoe opened up to the situation and said she is still getting over it.

On her BBC Radio 2 radio show, she said: “I had the pleasure to sit on the green couch on The One Show last evening.”

