2021 IAA: MINI Urbanaut – Your Personal Lounge On Four All Wheels

It was about future mobility, including automation, electrification and digitization. All the “ations”. All of the “ations”. There were instead cars such as this MINI Urbanaut Concept.

MINI, to be honest, is an excellent brand for electrification. It’s small and economical as well as efficient and fun. But the MINI Urbanaut is something a little different. The Urbanaut provides more than small-sized, efficient electric fun. It is an autonomous, on-wheel lounge that’s surprisingly big (by MINI standards).

- Advertisement -

It has van-like doors, seats that swivel around so all four passengers can face each other, and even a little side table with a ficus. Not exactly the go-kart feel we’re used to, now is it? That said, it’s still an interesting car. It’s designed to be a personal autonomous pod for city dwelling passengers and looks like it’d do that job perfectly. It would be an interesting idea for a lot of customers and probably quite useful. Objectively speaking, the MINI Urbanaut nails its design brief. Though, it does lack any sort of MINI feel, which might be disappointing for the MINI faithful.

Although technically it is a MINI MINI, Urbanaut looks more like someone asking a jelly bean its favorite mode of transport and turning it into a car. It is minimalist and futuristic inside. The cabin is made from sustainable materials, with plush, comfortable seats and smooth edges.

The MINI Urbanaut cabin is designed to comfort and relax its passengers. MINI, despite being a brand known for doing the former more than any other in the past two decades has been promoting itself as such. There’s more to it than that.

- Advertisement -

Publited Fri, 10 Sep 2021 at 14:23:02 +0000