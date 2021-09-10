A cemetery is the best spot in Britain to search for buried treasures. Great spot for a staycation

It would be a wonderful way to make special memories by finding treasures during a vacation. __S.2__
The Isle of Wight is the most likely place to find hidden treasures, according to Digital, Culture, Media & Sport.
This popular tourist destination also happens to be a treasure hunting spot.
The number of people who found a treasure was 129.3 in 2012 compared to 129.3 in 2012.
Although it may seem small, Norfolk was the most probable location to find hidden treasures. It only had 100.
Third place went to Dorset, with 87.2 results per 100,000 inhabitants.
READ MORE: Cornwall is already full for summer 2022
The Isle of Wight has 184 discoveries between 2012 and 2019.
2013 was the best year with 30 discoveries, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t more to be discovered on the island.
A rich history has been carved into the Isle of Wight, which has also been called Dinosaur Island.
This area is one of Europe’s most prolific for discovering dinosaurs. It was named Britain’s Dinosaur Capital in a Dinosaur Map of Britain by Paul Barrett, Natural History Museum.
DO NOT MISS
Tourists will find more Roman and Anglo-Saxon treasures in than they would dinosaur bones.
Even though the British don’t discover any treasure on the island of Corsica, they can still find plenty of historical information.
Queen Victoria loved the Osborne House.
Carisbrooke Castle is a castle that dates back to Norman times. It’s well worth visiting for a glimpse into the Isle of Wight of old.
According to the 1996 Treasure Act, all gold or silver objects found in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland must be reported.
Also, treasure is awarded to prehistoric base-metal structures found after January 1, 2003.
You must report treasure to your local coroner within 14-days of finding it or realising that it could be treasure.
Reporting treasure is a crime that can result in a fine of up to $3000 and up to 3 months imprisonment.
Britons may report items that they find to be not treasure-worthy to the Portable Antiquities scheme.
Publited Fri, 10 Sep 2021 at 18:53:11 +0000