After being a Skins actress, Kathryn Prescott considers herself ‘lucky’ to still be alive Cement truck strikes

Megan, Megan’s twin, confirmed yesterday that she had suffered broken legs, pelvis and foot.

She said, “I got the scariest phone call in my entire life Tuesday night.”

Kathryn, my twin sister was struck by a truck carrying cement while she crossed a New York street on September 7.

Kathryn sustained two broken pelvisse in complex surgery. Her injuries included her right leg, foot, and left hand. It is an incredible blessing to still be alive.

