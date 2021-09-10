Amanda Holden recreates Kate Middleton’s iconic look Steps out in royal double

Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden , 50, looked the epitome of chic as she took to Instagram and showcased a stunning new look today. The Heart Radio presenter wowed as she could have easily been mistaken for royal Kate Middleton .

The radio host wore the iconic polka-dot dress worn by the Duchess in 2019 to tell her stories.

Amanda was stunning in her chic, mid-length gown that looked almost identical to the royal look.

This dress was printed with polka dots and featured matching buttons at the bottom.

Amanda combined her look with heels as she took a picture at London’s Global Studios.

