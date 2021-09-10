BNPL does not have a winner-takes all system

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture-capital-focused podcast, where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.

This week, Grace and Chris were joined by Mary Ann and Natasha to host the show. Our overdeveloped curiosity and sense of wonder filled in well for a short time. Today’s episode, unintentionally, was built around the theme of inclusion, from auto-insurance to women’s health and from payments towards knowledge.

Here are some details about what we did:

We discussed UK’s Marshmallow’s unicorn status, its inclusive and big-data approach to car insurance. Elvie, a women’s tech brand, was also mentioned. Leap’s ambitious fintech venture, Leap, aims to provide financial products to gig workers by connecting directly with marketplaces. __S.6__

After getting past the dollars and the deals, I indulged by bringing up my latest piece: Edtech leans into the creator economy with cohort-based classes. The core of the story gets into a ton of tensions, the biggest of which I’d pose as a question to you: should anyone be allowed to be a teacher?

We then went into Mary Ann’s fintech world to learn what I called national BNPL week. This segment, if I can, is one of my favorites. We made sense of how it became a worldwide phenomenon and which new markets were emerging. And what that means for credit card industry. Here are some headlines that we saw.

And then we ended by talking about an adorable, but potentially dangerous robot unicorn. Yep. That’s right.

Do you remember when everyone was imagining what the new normal would be? It’s now, I think.

