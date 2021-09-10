Bowel cancer signs: A sensation when you poo. This can indicate that there is a problem.

Although the role of diet in the development of cancer is still unknown, it’s clear that certain foods may have an impact on the likelihood of developing it.

Numerous studies show that eating a lot of processed and red meat can increase the likelihood of developing bowel cancer.

- Advertisement -

These meats are believed to be responsible for around 13 of 100 cases of bowel cancer in the UK (roughly 13 percent).

Any meat processed to retain its flavour and/or flavor, such as bacon, salamis, sausages or canned meats.

Publited Fri, 10 Sep 2021 at 06:23:00 +0000