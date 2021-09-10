Brian May’s Back to The Future is paired with his younger self in a new video music WATCH

It was almost 30 years ago when Brian May released his debut solo album Back to the Light. The Queen guitarist released a remastered version last month of his debut solo album Back to the Light. It was previously unavailable for many years. After a few teases last week, the Queen guitarist has now announced that the physical version of the title song will be available and that a new music video would also be released.
Back to the Light: Brian channels Back to the Future as he returns to 1992, thanks to his masterful visual effects wizardry.
The Queen legend is seen wearing a fedora and he performs solo in an atmosphere so smoky it wouldn’t be out of place in Noir classic The Third Man.
It isn’t too long until Brian, his older self, is on the stage together in a duo that Marty McFly and Johnny B Goode would be proud.
The 74-year old said on Back to the Light: “I feel kinda affectionate looking back.” I look back 30 years ago at a young man who had no idea what an incredible adventure lay ahead.
Brian said that Back to the Light was born at a very difficult time in his life. This was not a sunny time.
“I needed to locate a spot where I could find the signposts to the path I was on. The song’s title is “I had to find a place where I could see a signpost for the journey that was ahead of me.”
Legendary Queen said that the song starts out very dark, which is why it was about night creatures and not foxes or badgers.
He stated, “They are the kind of creatures in your imagination that bite you and make you fearful.”
Brian said, “So I sit all alone listening to these cries. And the verses are set in that type of atmosphere.
But the choruses are all up !!!. All it takes is, “I’m going find it. Get back to the light. This is what you’re looking for. I will find it.”
The 74 year-old spoke highly of the song and its drummer, Cozy Powell (whom the Back to the Light reissue is dedicated to).
He stated that he had “the great fortune” of having many wonderful people around him during this time, including Cozy Powell, who was the best support I received emotionally and musically.
You can also get the physical CD, 7-inch white vinyl, and digital single from Back to the Light backed by May’s Freddie Mercury tribute album Nothin’ But Blue.
The digital version includes a Karaoke version for Back to the Light, which fans can also enjoy.
The Back To The Light single can be downloaded, streamed and purchased starting October 22.
While Brian May’s Back to the Light remastered reissue album is available now on CD, Vinyl, Cassette, digital download and streaming formats and can be ordered here.
