Brian May’s Back to The Future is paired with his younger self in a new video music WATCH

It was almost 30 years ago when Brian May released his debut solo album Back to the Light. The Queen guitarist released a remastered version last month of his debut solo album Back to the Light. It was previously unavailable for many years. After a few teases last week, the Queen guitarist has now announced that the physical version of the title song will be available and that a new music video would also be released.

Back to the Light: Brian channels Back to the Future as he returns to 1992, thanks to his masterful visual effects wizardry.

The Queen legend is seen wearing a fedora and he performs solo in an atmosphere so smoky it wouldn’t be out of place in Noir classic The Third Man.

It isn’t too long until Brian, his older self, is on the stage together in a duo that Marty McFly and Johnny B Goode would be proud.

The 74-year old said on Back to the Light: “I feel kinda affectionate looking back.” I look back 30 years ago at a young man who had no idea what an incredible adventure lay ahead.

