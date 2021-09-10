Brit Salisbury defeats Murray in US Open doubles Title

Joe Salisbury and Rajeev RAM won the US Open men’s doubles title at Flushing Meadows. (Darren Carroll/USTA via AP).

Joe Salisbury beat Jamie Murray, his British opponent to win the US Open men’s doubles title. He was joined by Rajeev Ram.

- Advertisement -

American Ram and Salisbury recovered from an inefficient opening to defeat Murray and Bruno Soares, 3-6 6-2 2-6 and win the Australian Open title they shared with Murray in 2020.

Salisbury (29 years old) said that it was his first experience playing on Arthur Ashe and that winning this match with Rajeev was an amazing feeling. This is a true dream. Rajeev deserves a special thank-you. I could not ask for a better teammate on court.

Salisbury’s and Ram looked out of control in the first set, in which Murray and Soares, the reigning champions after last year winning the title together with Mate Pavic, seized the advantage.

Particularly Soares was not showing any ill effects after his appendectomy, which he had to undergo following his fall from the plane to Tokyo last month.

- Advertisement -

However, Salisbury & Ram were a completely different proposition. They broke Murray right away, wresting the initiative and then double-broke in order to seize control.

Murray was bidding to win a third Grand Slam men’s doubles title. He had already won two titles in 2016. Murray looked frustrated when he lost the first game of the final set. His opponents were given an opportunity they would never lose.

Murray stated, “Obviously we lost momentum at the beginning of the second match and the match changed significantly.”

We are proud of how we performed this week, the fight we put in to get to the final and look forward to what the future holds.

Don’t forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports – on the go! Downloadable now for Android, iPhone, iPad, and iPad