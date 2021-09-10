Britons might have to wait longer in order to get a free bus pass and free prescriptions.

First, the bus pass is free. Britons have an entitlement to the free bus pass. It makes travel easier and allows people to go about their daily lives for no cost. Many people value a bus pass, regardless of whether they are visiting their family or attending medical appointments.

It is important to remember that there are certain rules about when you can obtain this pass. Due to the fact that the rules regarding travel vary between the UK’s four countries, they may differ.

People in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland will typically be eligible for a free bus pass at the age of 60. However, in England free bus passes cannot be obtained until a person turns 60. These individuals must wait to receive theirs until they turn 66.

However, as the state pension age rises, some people may have to wait until they are 66 to receive their pension. You can obtain a forecast of your state pension from the government’s website. This will tell you when and how much you can expect to get from your state pension.

Publited Fri, 10 Sep 2021 at 07:38:00 +0000