By not downsizing, pensioners miss out on huge PS150k gains

Retirees can make a bold move and sell their home to buy a smaller property for retirement. This will allow them to put more money in their pocket, as well as help the market stimulate younger generations. Churchill Retirement Living data showed that every property bought for retirement results in an average of 2 to 3 additional purchases. This allows for young families and first-time buyers to unlock properties.

Spencer McCarthy, Churchill Retirement Living’s CEO, shared his views on why it might be worth considering for retired people. According to McCarthy, “Our society often views downsizing as an act of necessity, rather than as something we can do for ourselves. But new data shows that there are many benefits, and not only for the individual, but for their family and for society in general.

