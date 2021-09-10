Call of Duty Vanguard Beta gameplay Tips: How to Win and Level up in PlayStation Beta

Call of Duty fans can take part in the Vanguard beta on PS5 and PS4.

The Vanguard beta is available to PlayStation Pre-Order customers until 6pm BST September 13th

The second beta, which will only be accessible on all platforms, will occur the weekend after.

The Call of Duty Vanguard Beta is full of great content, no matter if you are playing next weekend or this weekend.

The new Champion Hill mode is a multi-arena survival event that combines tactics and strategy with close-quarter gunplay.

Vanguard Beta also features classic modes such as Domination, Team Deathmatch and Kill Confirmed.

Fans can also check out Patrol Multiplayer Mode, which offers moving objectives on three maps.

These tips from Activision will assist you in leveling up and unlocking the bonus Weapon Blueprint.