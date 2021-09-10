Call of Duty Vanguard Beta Release Date, New Vanguard Beta Start Time

Activision begins testing this week in preparation for the biggest launch on PlayStation 3, Xbox, and PC platforms of 2021.

Sledgehammer Games developers have set the Call of Duty Vanguard Beta start time. They will not only be looking to keep servers up, but will also be searching for bugs and other glitches over the weekend.

Unfortunately, many gamers won’t be able to participate in the Vanguard beta because it isn’t an open beta.

If you wish to play this weekend on PS4 or PS5, you will need to have pre-ordered it.

Another problem is the inability to connect with anyone who has an Xbox, PC or gaming console.

Only PlayStation consoles will have access to this weekend’s action, so only the COD community can participate today.