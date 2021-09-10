Call of Duty Vanguard Beta Release Date, New Vanguard Beta Start Time

Activision begins testing this week in preparation for the biggest launch on PlayStation 3, Xbox, and PC platforms of 2021.
Sledgehammer Games developers have set the Call of Duty Vanguard Beta start time. They will not only be looking to keep servers up, but will also be searching for bugs and other glitches over the weekend.
Unfortunately, many gamers won’t be able to participate in the Vanguard beta because it isn’t an open beta.
If you wish to play this weekend on PS4 or PS5, you will need to have pre-ordered it.
Another problem is the inability to connect with anyone who has an Xbox, PC or gaming console.
Only PlayStation consoles will have access to this weekend’s action, so only the COD community can participate today.
Good news: While the Call of Duty Vanguard Beta will not be available, two additional events will take place. One will be open to all platforms, and one will include Call of Duty Vanguard beta.
WHAT TIME DOES DUTY VANGUARD BEETA START?
Activision confirmed Friday September 10th at 6 p.m. BST that Call of Duty Vanguard Beta will begin on the PS4/PS5 consoles.
The Vanguard beta will take place over 2 weekends, Friday September 10, to Monday September 13 and Thursday September 16 to Monday September 20.
PlayStation Owners who pre-ordered their game will get the first weekend, September 10-13.
PlayStation Owners will have the opportunity to participate in an Open Beta for two weekends.
It should also be mentioned that Call of Duty Vanguard Beta will offer bonus offers to gamers who play COD Mobile.
Activision has sent a message revealing that Sergeant Arthur Kingsley, 9th Parachute Battalion, is returning to Call of Duty Mobile. Kingsley, who is the commander of Task Force One (the Special Forces unit at the heart of Vanguard’s epic campaign), is the Operator that you will need.
Kingsley was commended for his courage during Operation Tonga and is now assigned to Task Force One as the commander of Task Force One. This Special Forces unit lies at the heart of Call of Duty: Vanguard’s epic campaign.
You can unlock Kingsley in Call of Duty: Mobile by playing Vanguard Beta. This gives you an opportunity to get an introduction to Special Forces Leader before Vanguard launches on November 5.
Fri, 10 Sep 2021