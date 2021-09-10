Covid vaccine map shows that two-thirds of the population is now double-vaccinated, but there’s still danger from October lockdown

The Department for Education tweeted: “It’s not true that government plans a lockdown/firebreak around October half-term.”

However, the government has stated that they will not rule out the possibility of reintroducing restrictions as necessary.

According to the spokesperson for PM, these measures will only be reinstated in an emergency situation to stop unsustainable pressures on the NHS.

“I believe we made it clear that we would take action to safeguard our NHS. We have.”

