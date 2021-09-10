Drivers who have poor tyre maintenance could be hit with an additional PS2,500 Fine – How to Avoid

It is important that road users ensure their cars are safe for longer trips, as staycations continue and drivers return to work. To ensure safety while driving, it is a good idea for motorists to inspect their vehicle and make a few visual inspections. This was something that celebrities have failed to do.
The tread wearing down to 3mm can cause rapid deterioration in the performance of your tires. This can also affect your stopping distances.
It takes an average of 50 mph longer to stop on a tyre with 1.6mm tread in wet conditions than it does with a tyre with 3mm tread.
Mike Thompson, director at Leasing Options, discusses why it’s so important to make sure a vehicle is ready for use before you set off.
He stated that “Finding and checking the tyre pressures is part of the driving test questions. However, many drivers will not have any firsthand experience until they pass their test and have their own vehicle.
We were shocked to hear Josh Widdicombe’s complete ignorance about how to find the recommended tire pressure and pump them up.
It is important for motorists to know this, as an improperly maintained tire could cause serious accidents or cause a break down.
The maximum punishment for operating a vehicle that is in dangerous conditions is a PS2,500 fine and three points on your license.
It is important to check the oil in the engine. This should be done only when it is on level ground.
Oil dipsticks should be read in the area between these markers. These marks indicate the maximum oil level.
Oil levels that fall below the minimum and maximum markers should be increased.
Because oil acts as a grease between moving parts and reduces friction, heat buildup can be reduced by keeping it at an appropriate level.
The engine could overheat if the oil was not doing its job. This can lead to costly repairs, or even the need for a new engine.
Publited Fri, 10 Sep 2021 at 21:36.06 (+0000).