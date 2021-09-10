Drivers who have poor tyre maintenance could be hit with an additional PS2,500 Fine – How to Avoid

It is important that road users ensure their cars are safe for longer trips, as staycations continue and drivers return to work. To ensure safety while driving, it is a good idea for motorists to inspect their vehicle and make a few visual inspections. This was something that celebrities have failed to do.

The tread wearing down to 3mm can cause rapid deterioration in the performance of your tires. This can also affect your stopping distances.

It takes an average of 50 mph longer to stop on a tyre with 1.6mm tread in wet conditions than it does with a tyre with 3mm tread.

Mike Thompson, director at Leasing Options, discusses why it’s so important to make sure a vehicle is ready for use before you set off.

He stated that “Finding and checking the tyre pressures is part of the driving test questions. However, many drivers will not have any firsthand experience until they pass their test and have their own vehicle.