EMA warns of a new, serious side effect from the AstraZeneca Covid vaccination

The speed and success of the Covid vaccination campaign across the rich world has been breathtaking. Although ethical issues have been raised about the uneven distribution, falling death rates across developed countries shows scientific ingenuity as well as a strong public health policy. However, the effects of the vaccines must be monitored, even though getting vaccinated is a no brainer for the vast majority of the population.

PRAC monitors GBS closely and has in September 2021 evaluated additional data from marketing authorization holders and reviewed scientific literature. - Advertisement - GBS can cause severe nerve inflammation. It may result in temporary paralysis and loss of sensation and movement. It’s important to see the risks in perspective. A total 833 cases were reported worldwide with AstraZeneca vaccinations by 31 July 2021. In addition, 592,000,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines had been administered to individuals worldwide as of 25 July 2021. DO NOT MISS

- Advertisement - Reported cases concern suspected side effects, i.e. Side effects, i.e. medical conditions that may have occurred after the vaccination but are not directly related or caused by it. The EMA stated that the EMA had concluded that there was a causal link between Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca vaccination) and GBS based on their assessment and neurological expert opinion. GBS is a condition that affects the foot, legs, and hands, leading to pain, weakness, and even numbness. The health authority warns that although most cases can be managed, it is possible to make a complete recovery. However, some patients may experience long-term complications.

Before they are approved for clinical use, COVID-19 vaccines must go through several phases of clinical trials. - Advertisement - A vaccine or medication is subject to clinical trials, which involves testing it on volunteers in order to ensure that it is safe and effective. Every vaccine used in the UK has to be approved by the Independent Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). The MHRA ensures that vaccines comply with strict international standards of safety, effectiveness and quality. After a vaccine has been approved it is closely monitored in order to ensure its safety and effectiveness.

Publiated Fri, 10 Sep 2021 at 23:00:00 +0000