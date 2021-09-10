Epic Leaves in Apple’s Walled Garden: A Big Crack

After a bitter legal dispute over Apple’s claimed monopoly over the iOS ecosystem, an American judge ended the tug-of war between Epic Games and Apple on Friday. Each side can take some victories. Epic Games has to pay $3.5 million to Apple for violating Apple’s developer agreements and bypassing the payment processor. Apple has to change the App Store rules so developers can use other payment methods. This will break Apple’s grip on iOS.

Despite both companies leaving the long trial feeling a bit more successful, Apple’s App store could change forever. App Store customers could soon have many options for developers to be paid, including some that do not charge a commission.

Mobile gaming’s $100 billion market is the largest frontier in the game industry. The court determined that Apple holds a huge share in this market, with more than 55 percent. Apple’s vertical integration with its systems, including the Apple iPhones and Apple App Store as well as the Apple iOS operating software, is a major source of market power. Developers have the opportunity to reach nearly a billion iPhone users if their apps are approved and published by Apple. In exchange, they were required to use Apple’s payment processor for all digital transactions. Epic slammed the 30% commission Apple took from these transactions loudly and forcefully. This was what the Fortnite developer called “monopoly taxes”.

When it filed its lawsuit against Apple last August, Epic claimed that the company had architected an “unreasonable and unlawful” monopoly in violation of antitrust laws. Apple claims that it demands developers use its payment system in order to protect customers and ensure their ease-of-use.

Apple’s 30% commission is quite standard but it doesn’t make a difference to the company’s business operations. It may not be necessary. Apple’s Small Business Program was launched in late 2020. It reduces the commission rate to 15% for those developers who earn less than $1,000,000 through the App Store. Other digital marketplaces like Epic Games have also reduced their commissions to just 12 percent.

Even though Epic Games framed their crusade to open up the ecosystem as an ideological struggle, US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers sifted through $28.7billion of company PR-speak with her decision on Friday. She wrote that Epic Games brought this action because of the size of this market. She wrote that Epic Games had already penetrated other video games markets and the next target was the mobile gaming industry. Epic Games views Apple as an obstacle. Despite the fact that it has enormous profits, Apple does not have a monopoly in the market for mobile gaming under federal antitrust laws. Apple’s claim that it has tight control of the App Store was vital to security and distinguish iOS from Android’s more open-minded environment is accepted by her. She ruled that success is legal, and rejected Epic’s attempt to make Apple allow the Epic Game Store to open shop in iOS.

Rogers’ analysis of California’s Unfair Competition Law didn’t go well for Apple. Rogers concluded under that statute that Apple should stop preventing app developers communicating with users about alternate payment options. She ruled that this policy “illegally restrict[s] consumers’ choice”, as it hides information from users and unfairly protects Apple from price competition.

You’re not the only one having difficulty understanding why the same conduct could be considered anticompetitive in California but not under federal antitrust laws. Numerous antitrust experts claim that Rogers’ ruling is inconsistent.