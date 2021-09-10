Holiday Inn London – Camden Lock

Last updated September 10, 2021

Explore Camden and The Holiday Inn

Camden Town is a place that brings back memories from my teenage years. I remember lazy days spent wandering the streets of the eclectic markets and late-night boozy nights at music venues such as the Roundhouse and the Electric Ballroom. It was a great pleasure to receive an invitation to stay at the Holiday Inn in Camden.

The Holiday Inn Camden Lock is an IHG 4 star Hotel. It’s centrally located in Camden Town, it was great fun. The hotel overlooks Camden’s beautiful Regents Canal, and it is well-located for exploring the rest of the area.

We were greeted warmly upon entering the lobby. Then, we took the elevator to the fifth floor and found our Penthouse Room. It was simple and clean, with only a comfortable bed and two leather chairs.

Everything we required was provided, including a TV mounted on the wall, mini-fridge and iron. There were also free Wi-Fi and coffee and tea making facilities. It was spotless and had a bath, shower, and large washing area that included Geneva Guild products.

But the best part was still to come. When I stepped out onto the large corner terrace, I was awestruck by London’s spectacular view and bird’s-eye view of the canal below. This is the perfect spot to relax and prepare for an exciting night.

Camden Hells beer and snack were kept in the mini-fridge. We enjoyed our beers on the terrace while taking in the stunning view. If it was too cold to go outside, the mini-fridge had enough food and snacks so you could still lie down on the bed while taking in the views through the windows that ran the length of the space.

The mezzanine level served breakfast, which included a variety of cereals and pastries, as well as continental cheeses and meats. Friendly and accommodating staff offered cooked pancakes or omelettes upon request.

The lobby’s ground floor also has a restaurant and bar area. Here you can enjoy all day dining, including snacks, dips and toasted sandwiches as well as burgers and other dishes. You can return to Holiday Inn when you’re done exploring and you won’t have to worry about finding a place to eat.

Camden: Explore

Camden Tube Station is a short walk away. The hotel can be reached easily from the West End attractions and entertainment by walking only 4 minutes. All three stations of the Euston, King’s Cross, and St Pancras International trains are within a few minutes by bus or tube. It’s also a short walk from London’s Regent’s Park, London Zoo and London’s stunning Central Station. There are many things to do right outside your door!

Camden was a residential neighborhood since 1790s. It became bustling in London after the Grand Union Canal was built and the rails were improved. Camden, one of London’s most famous areas is vibrant and colourful. Camden is perhaps most well-known for its vibrant street markets and street art, as well as the vibrant music scene.

This is a place for counter-culture – teenagers, punks, and goths are all there in full force. Street markets and shops sell alternative clothing, jewelry, and other curiosities.

Camden Market actually consists of several markets, each one with its own unique feel: Camden Lock Village and Camden Lock Market; The Stables Market; Buck Street Village. On weekends, the streets bustle with tourists and locals looking for alternatives. Street food vendors emit wonderful aromas that waft down the streets. You can either take in the sights and feel the vibe or go on a relaxing walk or picnic along the canal.

You can find many more restaurants, shops and places along High Street. This includes a brand new leisure and retail destination, Hawley Wharf Camden, which opened in August. Hawley Wharf, London’s latest development after lockdown, offers both independent retailers and 10 London-based restaurants.

Camden is known for its vibrant nightlife scene. There are many charming bars, pubs and other great venues. These are some of my favourite music venues, all located within walking distance of the Holiday Inn.

Jazz Cafe, an award-winning restaurantA live music rotation that focuses on the best of Jazz, Funk, and Electronic music.

The RoundhouseThe iconic location hosts everything from big music events and dance to comedy, circus and other exhibitions.

Dublin CastleIt was a famous venue in late 1970s when Madness and later Amy Winehouse played there. This place is well-known for its support of up-and-coming bands and artists.

DingwallsIt was an old haunt in my teenage and early twenties. So it is great to see it in action. It was the first to be built. The longest bar in London was used by Pink Floyd members. Later, The Sex Pistols, Blondie and The Clash were frequent visitors.

Electric BallroomIt was built in 1930 and survived the bombings of World War II. The iconic venue hosted many famous musicians in the past, including Joy Division and Sid Vicious. The venue still hosts live bands and club nights.

Camden AssemblyThe Barfly, formerly known as the Barfly, is an indie hangout that hosts regular clubs nights and showcases up-and-coming talent.

Lock TavernChalk Farm Road is a dance and indie music venue. However, you will also find some soul, folk and hip-hop.

O2 Forum Kentish TownThe venue is large enough to hold approximately 2,500 people. Prince and Oasis are two of the many stars that have graced this stage.

KokoIt is now a modern, state-of the-art venue. The Palace Theatre was once known as The Music Machine. The venue is still a legend in music, with such stars as Madonna and The Clash as well as the Sex Pistols, Iron Maiden, and The Sex Pistols.

The Cob GalleryExplore Jewish Life at TheJewish MuseumVisitCamden Arts CentreThis attracts the best artists. Contemporary art exhibits are a great option if you’re looking for something more cultural.Explore Jewish Life at TheVisitThis attracts the best artists. Camden, a quirky and charming neighbourhood, is where many famous people have lived from the past to the present. Camden is the crown jewel of the capital’s tourism industry. It is a bustling, vibrant area in London that offers many things to do. The Holiday Inn Camden Lock is the ideal central base. It’s just a stones throw away from all the attractions and services in the vicinity. Holiday Inn London – Camden Lock

30 Jamestown Road

Camden Town

London NW1 7BY United Kingdom TEL: 020 745 4343 Check in at 2pm

Get Out at 11 AM Lucy was guest at The Holiday Inn Camden Lock

Lucy was guest at The Holiday Inn Camden Lock