IKEA’s Brexit fury: IKEA has blamed the EU for UK supply issues, but not Netherlands.

According to the Swedish company, supply issues have been reported at 22 of its shops in Britain and Ireland. __S.2__

Many retailers reported recent supply issues, with the shortage of truck drivers taking a lot of blame. According to IKEA, the disruptions in the UK were partly caused by Britain’s EU withdrawal. - Advertisement - The statement said that there was a “perfect storm” of problems, with disruptions to global trade and shortages of drivers. These issues were exacerbated in the aftermath of the pandemic and Brexit. But, Guido Fawkes, a political blog, pointed out that the company claimed a different story for the Netherlands. There have been reports of shortages in the Netherlands.

- Advertisement - IKEA blamed supply problems in the UK in part on Brexit

IKEA has reported supply problems in all 22 of its UK and Ireland stores

According to Dutch newspaper Dagblad Noorden, the company has “struggled with delivery issues and products are hard or impossible for Dutch customers”. - Advertisement - IKEA’s statement to the newspaper didn’t mention Brexit being a source of disruption. The statement stated that there are “major logistical issues worldwide.” Because of the rapid economic recovery following the corona pandemic, “for example, containers are in great short supply and there are no container ships along important maritime routes. READ MORE: Boris to drop bombshell on EU with emergency Brexit package to save imports

Supply problems around the UK have been blamed on lorry driver shortages

The crowds also caused congestion at ports. Chinese terminals were closed temporarily due to corona epidemics. IKEA produces many of its products in China .” Some anti-Brexit campaigners in the UK have suggested that supply issues are due to Britain leaving the EU. Photos of empty shelves in supermarkets have been viralized on Twitter by Rejoiners, mocking pro Brexit politicians. Guido Fawkes retorted, commenting that: “Remainers and parts of the media spinning the narrative for them – refuse to accept that the lorry driver shortage in the world is global.” DO NOT MISS Super trawler fury erupts as Boris Johnson urged to act [ANGER]

“There are major logistical problems worldwide”

Britain formally left the EU in January 2020

Iron ore is struggling to reach Australian ports. After a 35,000 drop in the number of lorry drivers, US stations are running out of petrol. Asia reports that there has been a 20% fall in driver numbers. A quote from Road Haulage Association’s chief of policy was included in the blog. The text said that even if drivers were permitted to come from outside the EU, they are still in short supply. Africa is the only continent that has a shortage of drivers.

The Daily Express campaigned passionately for Brexit

A wide variety of problems in supply chains have been reported to by companies and publishers. This could affect the time of delivery for some books. Nigel Newton from Bloomsbury Publishing, chief executive of Bloomsbury Publishing, stated that the “mixture of Brexit and Covid driven driver exodus occurring in tandem with an upswing of consumer demand as well as the pressing problem of shortages of sea-freight capacity means that it is difficult for our crystal ball to predict how long delivery delays may last.” “

Some remainers have been blaming shortages on Brexit

The Penguin Random House spokesperson addressed The Bookseller with a picture of a comparable image. The commentators said: “The whole UK supply chain has been disrupted by Brexit and pandemics, which have been felt in all sectors.” McDonald’s took milkshakes off the menus of England, Scotland, and Wales last month due to supply chain problems. Express.co.uk reached out to IKEA in order for them to comment.

Publited Fri, 10 Sep 2021 at 08:04:37 +0000