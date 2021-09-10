Is your investment too expensive?

A large mutual fund company is currently advertising a campaign that focuses on high-priced products. Paraphrasing: One of the claims is that long-term returns are more important than current costs.

It’s a good thing I kind of agree.

It’s better than to wing it and have an investment strategy that is tailored to your time frame, goals, and risk tolerance.

However, there are too many people who overpay for funds when they can get exposure to exactly the same asset class at much lower prices.

Rydex S&P500 C mutual fund (RYSYX), for example, has an expense ratio 2.390%. Although it may seem like an inordinately high expense ratio, this can sometimes be misleading.

The fund’s investment strategy can be described as simple. Manager Guggenheim stated that the fund “seeks investment returns equal to, before expenses and fees, the S&P 500 Index’s daily performance.”

This is not an uncommon strategy. Many mutual funds and ETFs have to track an index, especially one that is as well-known as the S&P 500.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P500 ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 S&P ETF (NYSEARCA : VOO), and the iShares S&P500 ETF(NYSEARCA : IVV all accomplish the same thing – all at a measly expense ratio 0.03%

I get it. You may not have many options in your 401(k), so it may limit the choices available to you. This could mean that funds with higher than average expense ratios will be limited. If that is the case, investing in these funds will be better than nothing. If you get into the habit of saving money every pay check, then it will be easier to participate in market growth.

If you can, save money with cheaper funds. You have greater control over how much money you own if you invest in an IRA. Roboadvisors often use low-cost, diversified ETFs that are geared towards the account owner’s goals, age and risk tolerance.

It doesn’t mean you have to keep all of your 401(k) funds. When you reach 59 1/2, many companies will allow an “in-service withdraw” This means that you can transfer some of your eligible account assets to an IRA even if you’re still employed by the company.

You could have access to lower-cost funds, and a better overall investment strategy.

It’s not necessary to have mutual funds. Funds from Vanguard or Dimensional Fund Advisors have low expenses ratios. You won’t see commissioned brokers making extra money to sell these funds. This practice, while legal for non-fiduciaries brokers, is not in your best interests.

It’s simple to conduct some research and find out what you actually pay.

MarketBeat offers data about expense ratios for ETFs. For example, here’s the Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA: VEU). You’ll find the exact cost of your ETF expenses by scrolling down. To put this in perspective, it is an example fund that has a low cost.

Here are some charges that mutual funds may have:

Management feesThe fund manager company collects this fee. Fund managers are required to charge fees in order to operate a fund. Funds that follow an existing index typically charge less than those who track one, and even lower fees for custom index funds. One client asked me if a higher fee would mean better performance. A manager cannot guarantee performance so it’s not possible to set a higher price. The fee could also reduce your performance rather than reward superior stock picking.

12.b-1 FeesIt’s a fancy name for a commission. This is how a stock broker earns money for investing in the fund of a company. These fees cannot be charged by a registered fee-only investment advisor. You should understand the structure of your advisor’s business.

Redemption fees.Investors who sell shares can be charged a fee by funds. The fee can be applied to any sale within a specific time frame, like 30 days, a year, or for the whole time that you have a fund. You want your assets to be invested. However, you shouldn’t have to fork out money to a fund manager just because you have to cash in.

Laden.The name itself is quite ugly. It is a commission that goes to an agent (a stock broker commissioned) who sells you the fund.

These fees can add up, as you can see. You should ensure that you are clear about the role of your advisor. Do some research to find out if you are able to own similar asset classes for a significantly lower price if you manage your fund investments.

