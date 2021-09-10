John Craven, TV Presenter on Health Problems – Symptoms: John Craven

Gordon Harrison, chief audiologist at Specsavers, said: “On an average, it takes 10 years for someone to have their hearing tested. This is often because they believe there’s no need, but many people are afraid to wear hearing aids. It doesn’t have to be this way. Anyone can experience it.

If left untreated, hearing impairment can be very frustrating. It can cause people to lose the joy of the sounds and conversations they enjoy with their loved ones.

- Advertisement -

Many people may feel isolated from their daily lives and this can be linked to other serious medical conditions like dementia. It is important that you seek advice and help from an audiologist immediately if your hearing loss becomes worse or your television volume starts to increase. Although hearing loss can’t be reversed, there are many things you can do.

Signs to look out for hearing loss

According to the NHS, hearing loss is sometimes sudden, but more often it happens gradually and you may not notice it at first.

Publited Fri, 10 Sep 2021 at 17:57:00 +0000