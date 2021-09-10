Quantcast
20.3 C
United States of America
Friday, September 10, 2021
type here...
Celebrities

Kate Garraway is ‘in daze’ after sharing a new photo of husband Derek after winning at NTAs

By Newslanes Media
0
5

Must read

Kate Garraway is 'in daze' after sharing a new photo of husband Derek after winning at NTAs

She said, referring to the children, “Everyone has a Derek or a Billy, or Darcey in their lives, or has lost somebody, or is in mourning.”

“And I hope this is for everyone who’s been through the pandemic. Let’s keep moving forward and celebrate the joy.”

- Advertisement -

She gave an update about her husband’s health and then spoke of his slow recovery.

She explained that although he has not been infected with the virus for some time now, the extent of his damage to his organs and body means that despite being present at home and still living, his recovery has been slow.

Publited Fri, 10 Sep 2021 at 07:28.52 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleJohn Lennon says Yoko Ono would have made Imagine possible without him
Next articleLiverpool gets double the injury boost for softening quadruple Leeds clash: Don’t miss it
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks