Leaders are suffering from PTSD. Here’s what we can do about it. It

Every person in the world is suffering from trauma caused by the Covid-19 epidemic, regardless of whether we like to admit or not. It is almost invisible how it manifests in certain people, but others feel pushed to their limits, and some are even falling apart. Everybody is feeling some stress. Companies are beginning to notice a drop in energy and engagement among their employees.

Leaders of businesses are not any different. Leadership comes with an enormous amount of responsibility. Now it involves caring for others’ health and safety at levels unimagined. Leaders face the challenge of being resilient and able to deal with trauma. This is a problem that still needs to be addressed. We need to have leaders and employees that are more compassionate and more aware of the importance and challenges associated with mental health and wellbeing.

While leaders encourage employees to participate in health and wellness programs, they rarely do so themselves due to the immense pressure that these roles entail. Leaders are responsible for ensuring that their organization grows and profits. They also need to make sure everyone is doing well. These stressors are why it is so important to acknowledge leaders’ mental well-being.

It’s more than just driving revenue, growth and profitability. To be resilient and keep the company moving forward, leaders are suffering from burnout.

What should you be expecting and what can you do to respond when your leader shows signs of stress?

1. 1. Emotions can run wild

Stress can lead to fatigue and moodiness. A leader must be able make decisive and actionable decisions in a world that is constantly changing. This is the most difficult challenge in the moment, as many organizations are not able to do so. Watch out for leaders who become too zealous, and are not mindful of their surroundings. We are living in difficult times. It’s not enough to pretend that it’s business as usual.

It is important to recognize that there is an essential human element. Leaders aren’t superheroes that are immune from PTSD, despite what some may believe. They are humans and they are affected just like everyone else. We are in unfamiliar territory due to the pandemic. Leaders will make mistakes and need empathy and understanding to navigate these challenging times. This is not a guideline. Leaders need our support and we must allow them to learn from their mistakes. We can give feedback and provide input but it is also important to allow them to make the right decisions. It is crucial to encourage agility and it should be welcomed openly.

3. It is important to encourage time off

While it’s easy to become caught up in the work grind, neglecting self-care is not a good idea. It is important to disconnect from work every once in a while to take care of your mental health and relax. Numerous studies have shown how vital this can be for creativity and productivity. Senior leaders and corporate boards should encourage, support, and model self-care in order to achieve company goals. Your leaders should take the time to relax, take a break, exercise and eat healthy, as well as taking some downtime to recharge. Encourage your leaders to stop working too many hours. Leaders should consider taking PTO and getting away from work. This will allow them to recharge their batteries and reset. You want to feel refreshed so you can get back to work ready for business.

Be supportive

Many of us have suffered from PTSD since the pandemic. It’s clear that we are approaching the limits of what we can handle mentally, emotionally, and physically, due to the difficulties associated with working remotely and the new environment we live in. The pandemic is a serious threat to everyone, even the leaders. It’s important for companies to show support and encourage self-care within the company. For now, let go of performance metrics as you know them. They don’t work in this situation. When rating your leaders, consider how they have kept the ship in good shape with their crew and acknowledge that there has been a cost. It’s all about compassion and care.

Every time we fly, it is a phrase that we hear: “In case of cabin pressure changes, put on your mask first before helping others.” This advice should be given to our leaders.