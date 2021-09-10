Liverpool gets double the injury boost for softening quadruple Leeds clash: Don’t miss it

Liverpool has received an injury boost of double magnitude ahead of Sunday’s match against Leeds United. As they celebrate their international break, the Reds will still be without four of their first-team players.

After a week of horror, Jurgen Klopp received good news. He had to declare four players from the first team out.

After the Brazilian FA invoking FIFA’s five-day rule,’ Liverpool won’t have the Brazilian trio Alisson and Fabinho, while Roberto Firmino will play for Liverpool.

Although the Reds remain in negotiations with FIFA, it appears that those three key players will not be able to make the journey to Elland Road.

Takumi Minamino, who was on duty in Japan at the time, suffered an injury and will be out of commission.

