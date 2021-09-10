Liverpool gets double the injury boost for softening quadruple Leeds clash: Don’t miss it

Liverpool has received an injury boost of double magnitude ahead of Sunday’s match against Leeds United. As they celebrate their international break, the Reds will still be without four of their first-team players.
After a week of horror, Jurgen Klopp received good news. He had to declare four players from the first team out.
After the Brazilian FA invoking FIFA’s five-day rule,’ Liverpool won’t have the Brazilian trio Alisson and Fabinho, while Roberto Firmino will play for Liverpool.
Although the Reds remain in negotiations with FIFA, it appears that those three key players will not be able to make the journey to Elland Road.
Takumi Minamino, who was on duty in Japan at the time, suffered an injury and will be out of commission.
JUST IN: Liverpool hero Jose Enrique’s Cristiano Ronaldo dig towards Man Utd
There is good news for Virgil van Dijk who was injured in the final stages of Holland’s victory over Turkey.
Klopp confirmed after the match that Klopp was in good health and that the centre-back would be available to travel to Yorkshire.
Klopp stated that Taki was already in the club for some time, but he had been injured clearly with Japan.
That was Virgil’s scary moment. After the game I wrote him, “Are you alright?” he replied, “Yes.” ‘100%?’ and ‘200%.” ‘Come on. Send me a video of yourself without you limping …’. ‘I am only limping.
“So, he called me on the bus and said: ‘Boss! I’m fine!” I replied, My wife also asked the same question!’ That was quite a difficult moment, but it wasn’t too bad.
“Bobby [is not] fit, it happened during the match [against Chelsea] clearly.”
Harvey Elliot pulled out of duty early with England’s Under-21’s due to a knock. James Milner, a fellow midfielder, is still recovering from full training so he will be missed.
Klopp stated that the couple was “Harvey (Elliot) is good again.”
We have to wait and see what Millie can do. Millie must be part of the team training, but he wasn’t part of it so far. We will now see what he is capable of doing today. He will definitely get there.”
After being caught in a failed military coup in Guinea, Naby Keita suffered a terrible international break.
Klopp confirmed that Klopp returned safely to Liverpool, although he had not yet been training with the team as part of Sunday’s preparations.
Klopp added, “Naby’s fine.” Klopp said that although he wasn’t at the AXA Training Centre yesterday, he was back in Liverpool. He’s fine. I am going to have a conversation with him today.
Publited Fri, 10 Sep 2021 at 06:53:08 +0000