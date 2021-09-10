“LulaRich” tells the bizarre story of crime and greed. crappy leggings

Multi-level marketing companies promise the same thing: a simple way to earn money at home. This is a tempting idea, and many people find the lure of owning a profitable home-based business too appealing to ignore the fact that there’s no easy money. LulaRoe is one of the most prominent multilevel marketing strategies of the last decade. It started by recruiting women to sell leggings. The company went on to become a major disaster that was the subject of LulaRich.

A docuseries on multi-level marketing can be viewed with a knee-jerk reaction. It is tempting to think you are better than the people who fell for it. But LulaRichinterviews former LulaRoe salespeople who were able to tell the horror tales and lived to tell the story. The company’s early adopters earned hundreds of thousands of dollars in bonus payments when the people they recruited, as well as those that were recruited by them, bought more leggings. This is a hard to dispute. You should also know that it is a pyramid scheme.

LulaRich demonstrates that LulaRoe’s frauds went far beyond selling bad leggings or creating a business model where its members must recruit downlines in order to make money. Interviewees and mentors from high-ranking LulaRoe salespeople have direct experience with DeAnne Stidham, founder of LulaRoe. She forced them to go to Tijuana to lose weight, instructed them to give up control over their lives, and created a culture that only allowed people who were financially dependent on her to act and post the way she desired.

Stidhams tried to get through the LulaRoe crisis by lying with two men.

LulaRich‘s most striking feature is DeAnne and Mark Stidham’s access. They founded LulaRoe in response to DeAnne’s interest in the apparel industry. It’s unclear at first why Mark Stidham and DeAnne Stidham decided to meet with filmmakers. But as the documentary juxtaposes their statements with footage of toxic company culture and other alleged crimes, it becomes clear their motivations. They wanted to twist the LulaRoe crisis by creating a two-man show that featured DeAnne, an inept, clueless housewife, and Mark, an intelligent, charming patriarch, who could not understand the reason anyone would want a problem with their company. That act is what makes LulaRich so fascinating.

LulaRich discusses the contrast between their statements during interview. Some of their statements are very black and white, such as that “we never encouraged anyone to sell breast milk in order to afford starter packs,” and there is clear evidence to show they did encourage people to buy breast milk from other people in order to get starter packages. They tried to lure the documentaryarians into a mirror world, where LulaRoe was innocent. Everyone is against them and their ultimate goal is “empowering women” by providing cheap lap-band surgeries. They are both a puzzle at the beginning and laughable towards the end. Only the end of the film gives any indication these individuals are self-aware. The credits start with a note stating that they have declined to take part in a second interview.

LulaRich fails to fully explain why LulaRoe turned out to be such a failure, mainly because LulaRoe’s mistakes are too numerous for this blog. While the CEO preached Mormonism, the clothes became ill and the designers cut corners in order to satisfy demand. Someone even paid Katy Perry $5 million to sing at their retreat. It is an accident on the tracks, but LulaRich provides dozens of perspective from those who were there. And, perhaps, a reminder not to board similar trains when they attempt to stop in at your station.

LulaRich is streaming on Amazon Prime Video

