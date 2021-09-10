Marketing is still a vital sector of our world.

“One of brands’ biggest problems is understanding attribution and how to continue spending money even when you lose some signal,” Greg Gillman is chief revenue officer at MuteSix in Los Angeles. “If Facebook skews too much, and Google on last click then it can sometimes look like everything is never working.” To help companies make informed business decisions, we are building statistical models that show information at higher-than-the-platform level.”

Another week. A growth recap. TechCrunch has been busy working to expand not only our staff editorial content, like Anna Heim’s interview with MuteSix this week, we’re also working on increasing our guest posts as well for growth marketing. This recap features an article by guest columnist Jonathan Metrick. It is an episode from the Equity podcast and it features Metrick as TechCrunch’s Managing Editor Danny Crichton, TechCrunch Senior editor Mary Ann Azevedo.

MarketerKevin Miller,GR0

Recommend by:Leeann Schudel,Word Counter

Testimonial:The space was thoroughly analyzed and keywords targeted to move the needle. A dedicated SEO team communicates with clients weekly and offers in-depth analysis. The team is very open about their strategy and will explain every move they make and the benefits to our company. They are flexible and easy to work with.

MarketerSubfolder

Recommend by:Hayley Sonntag,Podium

Testimonial:They delivered a comprehensive content marketing strategy that drove 150,000+ visitors to their website each month.

MarketerJordan BanafshehaIcepop

Recommend by:Mini Dreamers

Testimonial:He had e-commerce experience and was able to impress us with the detail and depth of his plans.

Marketer Mike Le,CB/I Digital

Recommend by:Tony Drockton,Hammitt

Testimonial:In the past two years, I have only met a handful of people who are as analytical and data-driven. We have maintained the 60 percent hypergrowth rate (60%) thanks to his unique algorithms.

Marketer Tourism

Recommend by:Stephanie Bregman,Manly bands

Testimonial:Visiture has been a good company to work with in the past. Visiture is very attentive to details and listens to clients. They are able to create great content, and they can also perform outreach. This makes them different from all other agencies. It helped us grow our keywords rankings faster than any other agency. Their email strategy and flow has been great and they have been an excellent partner.”

Marketer Tuff

Recommend by:Luke Oehlerking,Zenernet

Testimonial:We were searching for marketing teams that could truly make a difference and deliver tangible results. We wanted to be able to work with Tuff as an extension of the team.

Performance marketing agency MuteSix bets on content and data to boost DTC e-commerce: Anna spoke with Greg Gillman from MuteSix as part of our TechCrunch Experts series. The interview focuses on performance marketing and how MuteSix differs from other agencies. It also discusses the importance of data. Gillman states, “There is one more piece of data that I believe is extremely important but often overlooked. It’s first-party information.” “We work with brands in order to acquire as much first-party information as possible, then segment it and make use of it. That’s why Facebook would shut down tomorrow,” read the complete interview to learn more about what MuteSix’s focus is on.

(Extra Crunch) Use cohort analysis to drive smarter startup growth: Jonathan Metrick’s guest column explains not only what cohort analysis is, but why it’s important — especially to startups, using Black Friday in November of 2020 as an example. Metrick states, “Savvy marketers can leverage cohort analysis in order to eliminate biases within averages and blended metrics.” Segmenting ARPU by organic and paid channels is one way to accomplish this. This allows you to measure the sustainability of customer growth.

TikTok, influencers on the clock: Metrick joined the Equity crew to lend his expertise about growth marketing, especially in the ever-changing COVID-19 world. This is an essential episode.

