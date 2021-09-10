National Insurance: The bombshell The pensioner NI levy won’t count toward the State Pension

People who work past the State Pension age of 65 years will be subject to Boris Johnson’s new social and health care levy. This will, however, not be counted towards the basic State Pension, as it does not include National Insurance contributions that were paid for income before age 66.

The full PS179.60 per week basic state pension is not available to those who have made less than 35 years worth of NI payments during their working life. Instead, they will receive a lower amount. Contributors who have been in the workforce for less than 10 year get no benefit. Sandra Wrench, a pensions expert, stated that many people who don't get their full entitlement may be unhappy about paying the 1.25 percent levy. This is because it won't go toward filling any gaps in their State Pension. Sandra (69) worked for the Department for Work & Pensions for over 40 years. Sandra was a State Pension holder for two decades. Sandra helps family and friends get a fair deal with the DWP. Many people who work after the age of 66 must continue to work because they are not eligible for full State Pension. Sandra stated that although they will now have to pay the National Insurance levy, unlike regular NI contributions, it will not allow them to build an extra State pension. The NI contribution has always been linked to benefits, and contributed towards your State Pension. But the new working pensioner levy ends this connection.

At the moment, once you have reached State Pension age you are no longer required to contribute any National Insurance. This rule applies to all income received from the State Pension and income from any workplace pension, personal retirement or savings. To address the crisis in social services, those aged over 66 will be required to continue to work from April 2023. It is part of an overall package that aims to increase PS36 billion in three years for both the NHS and its care system. READ MORE:Pensioners beware! Starmer supports a 'wealthtax' in order to fund social services

Employers under the State Pension Age will be required to pay the 1.25 per cent levy. This would cost someone earning an average of PS30,000 per year and add PS255 for National Insurance Contributions. PS50,000 earners will be paid an additional PS505, and PS75,000-earning people will receive an additional PS818 per year. They also have to pay NI, at 12 percent per annum, on all earnings of between PS9 568 and PS50 227. This does not affect your State Pension entitlement. Sandra Wrench stated that the new levy would be independent of NI so working pensioners won't have to pay 1.25 percent. This will not be applied to their State Pension, regardless of whether they are in surplus.

Sandra stated that once you have reached State Pension age it’s no longer possible for you to add State Pension provisions. This is the reason why people don’t pay NI contributions at that age – however, that will change. Working pensioners who are over 65 years old will be required to pay National Insurance starting April 2023. However, the money won’t go toward boosting their Basic State Pension. Because of how it’s calculated, this will cause a major setback for those who still haven’t received the basic state pension. This is because the government has no incentive for it to do so. It might end up paying more State Pension than it receives in NI from the working pensioners. Sandra said that you cannot increase your State Pension amount after the age of 66 by deferring.

Published Fri, 10 Sep 2021