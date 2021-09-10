No Time To Die run time: How long is No Time To Die? James Bond’s longest movie

No Time To Die, 2015’s Spectre sequel is a direct sequel.

Bond producers Barbara Broccoli, Michael G Wilson and the incumbent star have said that the new Bond film will begin what Casino Royale started in 2006. Fans should get their rewatches underway.

- Advertisement -

This is the longest time gap between No Time To Die (59 years) and Spectre (59 years).

It was the longest between 1989’s Licence to Kill and 1995’s GoldenEye. However, this time marked the end for Timothy Dalton and the beginning of Pierce Brosnan’s post-Cold War era.

Publited Fri, 10 Sep 2021 at 23:58:00 +0000