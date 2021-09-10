One Direction’s chances of a reunion are reduced after Liam Payne Zayn Mak video

Earlier this month Liam spoke candidly about a possible reunion for One Direction. The band’s inevitable reunion was likened to Take That’s. After ten years of separation, the Robbie Williams-fronted group was reunited in 2006 under Gary Barlow. Liam stated that the band “killed” it before adding that he hoped 1D would do the same. This has made it possible for the odds to change about the reunion.

Liam stated that he had seen Take That at Wembley, and it was a smashing success. It is my hope that we will be able to do the same, but it takes time. - Advertisement - He said, “Hopefully it’ll come back either larger or better.” (Via Hits Radio). Ladbrokes has slashed One Direction’s chances of getting together before the end the year, according to this week’s Ladbrokes. Bookies offered the band a remarkable 1/2 chance of a reunion in 2021. READ MORE: One Direction penned touching song ‘for the fans’ after Zayn exit

- Advertisement - Alex Apati, the firm’s CEO said that Alex had compared a 1D return to Gary Barlow and Co. The odds are that the X Factor star will share the stage again soon, so fans don’t need to wait too long. Liam said on Take That that he would be the main songwriter. Gary Barlow was my dad, so I was Gary Barlow all along. Liam isn’t the only one who has spoken in these past weeks.

As the members of 1D have never spoken openly about Zayn’s departure, the video was sure to send the 1D fandom — Directioners – wild. - Advertisement - Zayn left the band while on tour around the world in March 2015. The youngster stated that he would like to live a normal 22-year old life and decided to quit the band. The four remaining members carried on the work for the remainder of the year before taking an indefinite break.

One Direction is always at the top of members’ minds. However, Louis Tomlinson recently posted a tweet about it. On the 11th anniversary of One Direction being formed, he told his 35.8 million followers: “Thank you for the memories #11YearsOfOneDirection. Thank you for all your support!

Publited at Fri, 10 Sep 2021 11:10:16 +0000