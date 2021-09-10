One third of adult couples have gotten on top of their partner – before. A text message may be misinterpreted

One in five people have mistakenly believed that someone is in a particular mood.

35 percent of adults are more likely than others to read and analyze emails sent by their work colleagues (35%), then a spouse (20%) or a lover (13%).

23 percent of respondents waited until they could say it in person, even though it would have meant waiting for weeks before the conversation.

More than three quarters of respondents (79%) believe that face-to-face communication is better than using a device.

Another communication barrier is the presence of many people speaking at once (39%), background noise (39%), and people talking too loudly (37%) or too quickly (32%) – experts warn that these may also indicate hearing loss.

Doctor Hilary Jones is the spokesperson for Hidden Hearing. She said that spending time with loved ones and friends has a positive effect on mental health.

“In-person communication allows us to understand tone and pay attention to body languages. This helps to reduce feelings of anxiety, frustration and depression that are often caused by miscommunication.

People want to communicate more effectively, but don’t realize that hearing loss is one of the greatest barriers to communication.

Communication can be difficult when you have difficulty hearing. This is why it is important to get regular hearing checks and take proactive steps.