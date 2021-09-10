Paul McCartney, The Beatles paid tribute to John Lennon for the monumental anniversary

Yesterday, Thursday, September 9 2021, marked the 50th anniversary of John Lennon‘s second album, Imagine. The record was released in 1971, just one year after The Beatles had split up. Despite the fact that the members were involved in legal disputes at the time they were good friends. 50 years on, Paul McCartney has continued to show solidarity with his late friend.

Lennon's widow, Yoko Ono, held a listening party on Twitter this week to reflect on Imagine and discuss the album's anniversary. Ono shared some of her memories about Lennon's seminal album and invited others to share theirs. McCartney tweeted support for the Imagine listening party during the event. McCartney, a man with few words, reposted the event and tweeted a music emoticon, along with the hashtag "#IMAGINE50." READ MORE: The Beatles Paul McCartney: 'After Pete Best, Ringo Starr was magic'

McCartney's and Lennon fans responded to the tweet, thanking the star for sharing the information. One said: "Very heartwarming. It was great to receive a Tweet from you. All my best to you and your loved ones. (sic). Ono shared many touching memories of her husband. She stated that John was "a plain Liverpool man until the very end." "He was an elusive chameleon. He was also a little chauvinist but still so human."

Lennon continued: "He wanted them to be done again!" He wouldn't get them better even if he tried years. He's had the most amazing time of his life. But he would continue to play forever, if you allowed him." Lennon also spoke candidly in the interview about his love for Ono, which he had after meeting her during Cynthia Lennon's first marriage. His words were: "I had always dreamed of falling in love with an artist woman. From art school. When we first met, and as soon as we started talking, it was clear that she had all the knowledge I did. Most likely, even more. It was coming from a woman's head. It just kind of made me feel like I was in a bowl. It felt like I had found gold. It could have the exact same relationship as any man you had ever had. You could also go to bed and it could touch your head when you were feeling sick, tired, or depressed. It could also be your Mother.

Lennon said, “And all the intellect is there; it’s just as winning the pool. When people want to know more about my life, they ask me: “Borned, lived, and met Yoko.” It’s about that. Nine years ago, Lennon’s Imagine was released. He was then assassinated. The shooting took place outside the singer’s hotel, The Dakota in New York City on December 8, 1980. SOURCE

Publited Fri, 10 Sep 2021 at 08:47:00 +0000